Teddy Bridgewater tries to clarify quote about Panthers offense

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater may not have expected his comments about the Carolina Panthers’ offense to get the attention they did, and now he’s trying to do a bit of damage control.

Bridgewater claimed that under offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the Panthers did not work on two-minute drills or red zone situations. This elicited surprise from many places, as both scenarios are usually key parts of practices.

On Monday, Bridgewater tried to clean things up, saying he’d texted Brady and claiming that he’d been taken out of context.

#Broncos Bridgewater on whether he bore too much blame for Panthers' 2-minute offensive issues. "I am in Denver now. It was taken out of context what I said. Joe (Brady) is my guy. I texted him. I am in Denver now. I don't have much to say about last year." #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) May 24, 2021

It’s not clear how Bridgewater was taken out of context, and he didn’t actually cite anything to back that up. It’s pretty obvious he wants the story to just go away.

Fortunately, the Panthers didn’t seem interested in making much of what Bridgewater said. It’s a strange situation, as the original comments came on a podcast, so the context was there for all to hear. It may just be that Bridgewater wishes he’d never said anything about it in the first place.