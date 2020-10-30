Teddy Bridgewater knocked out after hit to head by Charles Harris

Teddy Bridgewater got knocked out of Thursday night’s game between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. after a hit to the head.

Bridgewater was about to be sacked on a 3rd-and-7 play from the Falcons 37 in the third quarter after being tripped. He tried to stretch for a few more yards as he was going down behind the line of scrimmage. As he was going down, Charles Harris nailed him with a hit to the head.

Teddy Bridgewater gets cracked by a cheap late hit and is down on the ground pic.twitter.com/qBxvWhJ1sA — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) October 30, 2020

A skirmish broke out between the teams after some Panthers players protested the trip and late hit.

The Falcons were called both for tripping and unnecessary roughness. Harris was ejected from the game for the hit.

Bridgewater was replaced by P.J. Walker. The Panthers starter went to the team’s medical tent on the sideline for an examination.