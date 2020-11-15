Teddy Bridgewater undergoing MRI on knee

Teddy Bridgewater is undergoing an MRI on his right knee after leaving the Carolina Panthers’ 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an injury.

Bridgewater took a hit to the back of his legs on a Jason Pierre-Paul sack late in the fourth quarter of the team’s defeat. Bridgewater was down on the ground and came up limping.

Teddy Bridgewater went to get checked. P.J. Walker is in at QB for the #Panthers Here's what happened.pic.twitter.com/K8vVfszEZd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 15, 2020

Bridgewater was replaced by backup P.J. Walker following that play.

Bridgewater went 18/24 for 136 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss. He also rushed for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Bridgewater had a devastating leg injury when he was a member of the Vikings, but that was to his left knee.