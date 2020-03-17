pixel 1
header
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Teddy Bridgewater to sign with Panthers

March 17, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Teddy Bridgewater

The Carolina Panthers are turning things over from Cam Newton to Teddy Bridgewater.

Not long after the Panthers announced that they have given Newton permission to seek a trade, reports surfaced that Carolina is finalizing a contract with Bridgewater. The deal is believed to be worth $60 million over three years.

That isn’t quite as much money as some thought Bridgewater would get, but it sounds like good pay for a player who has played sparingly over the past three seasons.

Bridgewater boosted his stock by playing well in place of an injured Drew Brees last season. The New Orleans Saints won all five of their games that Bridgewater started while Brees was out with a thumb injury, and Bridgewater helped keep them in the playoff hunt.

We know of at least one other team that was interested in signing Bridgewater, but ultimately he chose the Panthers and new offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Brady was the passing game coordinator with LSU last season, and he spent time with the Saints before that. The familiarity between Bridgewater and Brady likely gave the Panthers a big advantage over other teams.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus