Tee Higgins appears to call Bengals exec a liar

Tee Higgins appeared to call a Cincinnati Bengals executive a liar on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Bengals front office executive Duke Tobin spoke with the media from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Ind. While speaking with the media, Tobin expressed a strong desire to retain both Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. He also expressed optimism that the Bengals would be able to sign both players.

“Whenever I’m in charge of a football team, I want Tee Higgins. And so I’m going to do what I can to get Tee Higgins. Our preference with Tee Higgins is to do a long-term agreement. Always has been. It continues to be, and we’ll work hard to get that done,” Tobin said.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Later on Tuesday, Higgins shared an interesting post on his X account. The receiver shared an emoticon of a blue hat, which represents “cap,” — which is slang for someone lying.

🧢 — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) February 26, 2025

Higgins’ post seems to be in response to Tobin’s comments. He may be challenging the Bengals’ public statement that the team is working hard to get a deal done with him.

Higgins played on the franchise tag tender last year after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal. It seems like Higgins is suggesting they might not be too close on a long-term deal again this offseason.

Higgins had 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns last season despite playing in just 12 games. One small issue for him in terms of priorities is that the Bengals have to worry about paying Ja’Marr Chase first, which should leave less available money in the pie. We know there is one person who is hoping the Bengals work things out with both players.