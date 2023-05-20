Tee Higgins reacts to Joe Burrow considering him in contract talks

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is headed toward what may be a record-setting contract. Or at least it should be. But Burrow is giving consideration to his other teammates who will soon come up for their own extensions, including wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Burrow made that admission earlier this week when discussing his contract negotiations.

“Whenever you have guys on the team that need to be paid, that’s always on your mind,” Burrow said. “You want that to be a focal point, so we’re working to make that happen.”

That’s doesn’t necessarily mean Burrow is going to give the Bengals any sort of massive discount, but it is a classy gesture and one that has gone over well with his teammates — particularly Higgins.

“Means a lot having a leader like him looking out for guys like us,” Higgins said, via The Athletic. “Obviously we talk about staying together for the long run. Hopefully, we can do that and get something negotiated to where they can keep all three of us.”

Chase shared similar sentiments.

“It means he wants to win,” he said. “He knows what he has to do to win and he wants to win. He’s a winning guy. He’s not a quarterback that’s always interested in money and all that other stuff. He just wants to win, and that’s the big thing about Joe.”

Whether or not the Bengals can lock all three players up with a little help from Burrow remains to be seen but this sort of approach by the team’s leader can only mean good things for the locker room.