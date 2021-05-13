Terrell Owens explains why he could still play in NFL

Terrell Owens has not appeared in an NFL game in more than 10 years, but the Hall of Famer is confident he could still contribute in the league if a team carved out the right role for him.

During an appearance on Trey Wingo’s “Half-Forgotten History” podcast this week, Owens spoke about how he is still in peak physical condition and takes offense when people think he can’t do things. He then explained why he could still contribute in the NFL.

Terrell Owens hasn’t played football in almost a decade, but do NOT call him retired. Hear @terrellowens unfiltered on the latest Half-Forgotten History https://t.co/XjJfQ7G5EX pic.twitter.com/ZOhkYswoBm — trey wingo (@wingoz) May 13, 2021

“There is no doubt I could play the game. Could I join right now and play 60-75 snaps off the rip? Absolutely not,” Owens said. “I would obviously have to get myself in shape. But if you think about third-down situations and you think about red zone, that’s 20-30 yards (of the field) at the most. You can’t say that I wouldn’t be able to contribute in some way, shape, form, or fashion.”

Owens probably isn’t wrong. Could he catch a few touchdown passes and make some big plays? Probably, but that doesn’t mean he would ever be worth signing. No team would keep a 47-year-old wide receiver on its roster just to catch a few jump balls, and Owens knows that.

T.O. has moved onto new ventures now that he no longer plays football, but his confidence clearly remains intact.