Terrell Owens now selling his own wine

Terrell Owens has not appeared in an NFL game in over a decade, and the Hall of Famer has decided now is the right time to get into another line of work. T.O. is trying his hand at the wine business.

Owens has partnered with MLB legend Tommy Lasorda’s family wine business to bottle his own wine, which is appropriately branded “Eighty-One.” Owens, of course, wore No. 81 during his NFL career. He told 93.3 WMMR’s “The Preston & Steve Show” on Wednesday morning that he started developing a palette for wine after he retired.

“I’m not a sommelier yet, but the descriptions of wine like big and bold fit me pretty well,” Owens said, via Pat Ralph of PhillyVoice.com.

The wine is currently available for pre-order at T.O.’s website, 81vino.com.

Every Day is Game Day

Eighty-One wine from Terrell Owens is now available at https://t.co/tMbbrP4aOC pic.twitter.com/m2ccBVNG1Q — 81 Vino (@81_vino) January 4, 2021

Owens says the brand is also a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Kobe’s career high for points in a single game was 81, which he accomplished back in 2006. The late All-Star also earned the nickname “vino” during the latter part of his NBA career because people said he was getting better with age.

T.O. is not the first athlete or coach to break into the wine business. We saw it with Steve Spurrier several years ago and one of the biggest stars in the NBA prior to that. Hopefully Owens finds success with it.