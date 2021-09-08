Terrell Owens wants to knock the chunky soup out of Donovan McNabb

If there is one person who Terrell Owens would want to face in a celebrity boxing match, we know whom it is: Donovan McNabb.

Owens was a guest on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. He talked about whom he would fight in such a match. He didn’t hesitate to mention his former Philadelphia Eagles teammate and said he would knock the “Chunky soup from him.” That was a reference to the Campbell’s soup endorsement McNabb famously had.

"I'd knock Chunky soup from him, from 2004!" — @terrellowens on fighting Donovan McNabb pic.twitter.com/ls3PGkfkur — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 6, 2021

“I’m dead serious, Shannon, I’ll knock him out,” Owens said. “Because there would be so much pent-up [rage].

“I’ll be controlled. It’ll be controlled anger. I’d be like a Navy Seal. They’re cool and calm under all conditions. But there would be a fire burning inside of me.

“Clean out. I’d knock the Chunky Soup from him. From 2004! Trust me.”

Owens has a long history of issues with McNabb. The two were teammates on the Eagles in 2004 and 2005. They formed a dynamic duo on the field but Owens’ issues led to him being cut from the team midway through the 2005 season. McNabb says that Owens broke apart the team. Owens says McNabb was out drinking before the Super Bowl.

Clearly, the negative feelings T.O. has towards McNabb have not subsided.