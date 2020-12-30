Terrell Owens says Donovan McNabb was out drinking night before Super Bowl

Donovan McNabb has denied numerous times that he threw up in the huddle during the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, but many people remain convinced it happened. Terrell Owens says he has plenty of reason to believe the story is not a fairytale.

While he played in that game with McNabb, Owens says he did not personally witness the quarterback throw up on the field. However, T.O. appeared on “Untold Stories” with Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion and said several former Eagles players saw it happen.

“Why would somebody lie? There are teammates that said he threw up in the huddle,” Owens said. “Personally, I didn’t see it, but there are teammates that I’ve talked to recently that said they saw him throw up in the huddle.”

Vomiting on the field wouldn’t be a crime, but McNabb has always seemed annoyed when people bring it up. What Owens said next about the alleged incident will likely irritate McNabb even more. T.O. told Tesfatsion that McNabb went out the night before the game and people saw the quarterback drinking.

“I’ve talked to teammates since then and know for a fact that he was out the night before — before the biggest game of all of our careers,” Owens added. “There are people that saw him out the night before and said he was drinking. I think that contributed to him throwing up in the huddle. He’s obviously had a history of conditioning problems … I feel like that was irresponsible, especially for somebody of his caliber and his status. To be the leader of the team and you’re out before the night of the biggest game of your career and you’re out drinking and what have you.”

McNabb will almost certainly deny that. The truth is T.O. isn’t the most trusted source of McNabb information, as there is clearly bad blood between the two. McNabb appeared on “Untold Stories” earlier this year and spoke about how Owens broke up the Eagles with his drama.

Owens has bashed McNabb off and on for years. He said back in 2014 that McNabb was jealous of the way Owens was embraced by the people of Philly, and Owens has also taken several shots at McNabb on Twitter.

McNabb threw three interceptions in the Super Bowl loss to the Patriots. Philly struggled to move the ball late in the fourth quarter, and many felt McNabb was physically exhausted. You’d think a hangover would have impacted him long before the final few minutes, but you never know.