Terrell Suggs shut down Ravens player’s request to wear his number

Baltimore Ravens legend Terrell Suggs is apparently quite protective of his old jersey number based on one current player’s assessment of the situation.

Second-year linebacker David Ojabo admitted Wednesday that he had sought to wear the No. 55 that he had worn at Michigan, and tried to get permission from Suggs to do so. Suggs, however, would not allow it, even after an intervention from Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

“Suggs not letting me, man,” Ojabo said, laughing. “We had discussions. We got Bisciotti involved a little bit, but that’s above me. He’s a legend, so I’m gonna stick with 90.”

Ojabo does not seem too upset over the rejection, but it’s quite the stance from Suggs. Generally, former players are okay permitting current players to wear their numbers, even if the team did not retire them.

Suggs spent 16 seasons with the Ravens, collecting 132.5 total sacks. His place in the team’s history is secure, whether someone else is wearing his number or not.