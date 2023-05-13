Falcons rookie got Michael Vick’s blessing to wear jersey number

Michael Vick’s shadow still looms large over the Atlanta Falcons, enough so that one rookie wanted to make sure Vick was okay with someone else wearing his famed No. 7.

Falcons first-round pick Bijan Robinson will wear No. 7, making him the second player to wear the number for the team since Vick’s departure. Robinson is getting the number from kicker Younghoe Koo, from whom he also received permission.

“When I asked Koo if I can wear it, he was super cool about it. … Then the coaches asked Vick if I can wear it and he was super excited about it,” Robinson said, via Victoria Hernandez of USA Today. “But I think it’s pretty cool to continue on such a great number.”

Robinson admitted he had some reservations about asking for the number due to its association with Vick, but ultimately went through with it.

The Falcons took Robinson with the No. 8 pick in the draft, so expectations will be high for the new playmaker. He does seem to have some of Vick’s flair in him, and he is inviting the comparisons by taking the number.