Terry Bradshaw reveals when he might retire from broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw has been a fixture on FOX’s NFL coverage since its inception, but he has begun to give some thought to when he might walk away from the job.

Speaking to the media this week in the lead up to Super Bowl LIX, Bradshaw said he has two years left on his current contract with FOX. The 76-year-old said he had just conveyed to his wife that he would like to make it to the next Super Bowl FOX broadcasts, which would be in February 2029.

“I got two years left at FOX. I’m 76. It’s a young man’s game — I get that,” Bradshaw said. “So I said, if we can get to the next Super Bowl, I’ll be 80. I think that’s time.”

While some people maybe be ready to retire, for others, this decision isn't as easy 💯. Terry Bradshaw let's us know how much longer he'll be in broadcasting 🏈#SuperBowlLIX @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/3B6veiju3X — Express US Sports (@ExpressUSSport) February 6, 2025

Bradshaw has hinted at retirement in the past, but it is easy to understand why he might be giving it some additional thought now. As he noted, he turns 77 in September. Even though FOX has never given any indication that they would like to move on from him, he would certainly like to be able to call it a career at some point. Doing one more Super Bowl for the network would seem to be the primary goal.

Bradshaw has been a part of the famous “NFL on FOX” pregame since it debuted in 1994. While he sometimes takes heat for odd or off-base analysis, he is an institution at this point, and a popular figure among many football fans.