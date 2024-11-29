Terry Bradshaw had strangest take about Tua Tagovailoa

Terry Bradshaw had many viewers in disbelief on Thursday with his latest bizarre statement.

The Hall of Fame quarterback went viral for the wrong reasons during FOX’s Thanksgiving Day coverage. While previewing the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers, Terry Bradshaw delivered one of the wildest takes of the year. Speaking about Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Bradshaw said, “Folks, you’re in for a treat tonight because the weather doesn’t bother Tua.”

Unfortunately for Bradshaw, the numbers show that the weather does in fact bother Tua. FOX immediately fact-checked the claim by airing a graphic showing that Tagovailoa is 1-7 in his career during games in 50-degree weather or below (including zero wins in 40-degree weather or below).

Here is the video.

"Folks, you're in for a treat tonight because the weather doesn't bother Tua." – Terry Bradshaw Fox immediately puts up graphic showing Tua is 1-7 in games 50 degrees or below. pic.twitter.com/PdgnAaT5Pz — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) November 28, 2024

Even Bradshaw’s co-hosts had to call him out on the spot for that freezing-cold take (no pun intended). Tagovailoa also failed to make Bradshaw look any better there as the Dolphins went on to lose 30-17 to the Cowboys (with kickoff temperature at a frigid 27 degrees).

The former NFL passing yards leader Tagovailoa did at least manage to have a nice individual line, going 37/46 for 365 yards and two touchdowns. But he also took five sacks and ultimately helped to solidify Bradshaw’s latest awkward on-air moment.