Terry Bradshaw tells an absurd story about mistaking a pig dealer for Andy Reid

You never know quite what you are going to get with Terry Bradshaw on the air these days.

The longtime FOX analyst Bradshaw went viral on Sunday for the ridiculous story that he told during “FOX NFL Sunday.” While previewing the upcoming game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders, Bradshaw told a tale (or perhaps a tail) about how he tried to text Chiefs head coach Andy Reid but accidentally texted … a pig dealer instead.

“The other day, I text Andy Reid, and I got a text back,” said Bradshaw. “I thought it was Andy Reid, but it was some guy selling pigs.

“But it sounded good,” Bradshaw added. “I shouldn’t have told y’all that so you would have thought that I actually talked to Andy Reid. But I didn’t really talk to Andy Reid.”

Here is the video.

Terry Bradshaw tried to text Andy Reid this week but accidentally messaged his pig dealer instead pic.twitter.com/C7EER22c1i — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 26, 2025

Everybody else in the studio was extremely and visibly confused about where exactly Bradshaw was going with that story. The 77-year-old Hall of Famer was just hogging the air for no reason there.

It is unclear if Bradshaw actually has a pig dealer himself or if his text intended for Reid accidentally went to a stray number instead (which so happened to belong to a pig dealer). But what we do know is that Bradshaw continues to be one of the most entertaining sights on sports television right now, especially when he is attempting to pronounce the names of NFL players.