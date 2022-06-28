 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, June 28, 2022

Terry McLaurin agrees to huge new contract with Commanders

June 28, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Terry McLaurin in his helmet

Nov 26, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) takes the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin has been looking for a new contract from the Washington Commanders this offseason, and the star wide receiver has finally gotten it.

McLaurin and the Commanders have agreed to a three-year extension that is worth up to $71 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The $23 million average annual salary places McLaurin among the top-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

McLaurin did not report to minicamp earlier this month because of his contract situation. He was entering the final season of his rookie deal and coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, so you can understand why he wanted to cash in.

In 17 games last season, McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. He has been Washington’s most productive offensive player.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus