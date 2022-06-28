Terry McLaurin agrees to huge new contract with Commanders

Terry McLaurin has been looking for a new contract from the Washington Commanders this offseason, and the star wide receiver has finally gotten it.

McLaurin and the Commanders have agreed to a three-year extension that is worth up to $71 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The $23 million average annual salary places McLaurin among the top-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Commanders’ Terry McLaurin is signing a 3-year extension worth up to $71 million in new money that places him amongst the NFL’s top-five highest-paid WRs, sources tell ESPN. Buddy Baker and Tony Bonagura of Exclusive Sports Group finalized deal today w/ Washington SVP Rob Rogers. pic.twitter.com/9O6nxXzNXd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2022

McLaurin did not report to minicamp earlier this month because of his contract situation. He was entering the final season of his rookie deal and coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, so you can understand why he wanted to cash in.

In 17 games last season, McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. He has been Washington’s most productive offensive player.