Texans make long-awaited announcement

August 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
DeMeco Ryans at practice

Jul 30, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches players warm up during training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans on Sunday made a long-awaited announcement.

Texans first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans announced after the team’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints that CJ Stroud would be the team’s starting quarterback.

The Texans shared the news via their official X account as well.

The announcement from Ryans was more of a formality. Stroud had been treated as the team’s No. 1 quarterback since the offseason program. The announcement that he would start the Texans’ Week 1 opener at the Baltimore Ravens came as no surprise to his teammates.

Stroud was the No. 2 overall pick by Houston in the draft. He went 2/4 for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s preseason game.

