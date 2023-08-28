Texans make long-awaited announcement

The Houston Texans on Sunday made a long-awaited announcement.

Texans first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans announced after the team’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints that CJ Stroud would be the team’s starting quarterback.

Following the preseason finale, #Texans HC DeMeco Ryans says CJ Stroud is QB1, will start opener at Ravens. This was very obvious based on the last month – he started all preseason games & played/practiced with the 1s basically since the pads went on weeks ago. Now it’s official. pic.twitter.com/pGxDZt3K6H — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) August 28, 2023

The Texans shared the news via their official X account as well.

The announcement from Ryans was more of a formality. Stroud had been treated as the team’s No. 1 quarterback since the offseason program. The announcement that he would start the Texans’ Week 1 opener at the Baltimore Ravens came as no surprise to his teammates.

I asked Nico Collins about DeMeco Ryans officially naming C.J. Stroud the Week 1 starter. Collins smiled, stated the obvious: “Kind of already knew that.”https://t.co/7xxd0iawGz — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 28, 2023

Stroud was the No. 2 overall pick by Houston in the draft. He went 2/4 for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s preseason game.