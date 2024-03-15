New Texans star had amazing gesture for JJ Watt

The newest Houston Texans star had an amazing gesture of respect for J.J. Watt.

Danielle Hunter was introduced to the media on Thursday, two days after agreeing to a 2-year deal with the team. During his introductory press conference, the defensive lineman was asked what jersey number he plans to wear with his new team.

Hunter wore No. 99 throughout his 8-year career with the Minnesota Vikings, but that is the same number Watt wore with the Texans. Hunter says he plans to wear a different number out of respect to Watt.

“Man, 99. That’s JJ’s number. He’s done a lot with that number. I’m not even messing with it. To be able to do what he’s done with that number for the community and the Texans, I’m just leaving that under him. So I’ve decided to possibly go with the number 55,” Hunter said.

New #Texans DE Danielle Hunter on J.J. Watt and wearing the number 99 in Houston pic.twitter.com/iillRe8VsQ — lj 🪝 (@StroudTop1) March 14, 2024

Watt saw Hunter’s comments and was moved.

“A guy I would have loved to play alongside,” Watt said of Hunter in a post on X. “Nothing but respect.”

A guy I would have loved to play alongside. Nothing but respect. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/F6F9gXKGGH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 14, 2024

Hunter is showing an incredible amount of thoughtfulness with the move. He’s a 4-time Pro Bowler and a heck of a player in his own right. To be deferential to one of the team’s retired stars shows great maturity and is a perfect way to already win over Texans fans.