New Texans star had amazing gesture for JJ Watt

March 14, 2024
by Larry Brown
Danielle Hunter at the Pro Bowl

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; NFC linebacker Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings (99) during practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The newest Houston Texans star had an amazing gesture of respect for J.J. Watt.

Danielle Hunter was introduced to the media on Thursday, two days after agreeing to a 2-year deal with the team. During his introductory press conference, the defensive lineman was asked what jersey number he plans to wear with his new team.

Hunter wore No. 99 throughout his 8-year career with the Minnesota Vikings, but that is the same number Watt wore with the Texans. Hunter says he plans to wear a different number out of respect to Watt.

“Man, 99. That’s JJ’s number. He’s done a lot with that number. I’m not even messing with it. To be able to do what he’s done with that number for the community and the Texans, I’m just leaving that under him. So I’ve decided to possibly go with the number 55,” Hunter said.

Watt saw Hunter’s comments and was moved.

“A guy I would have loved to play alongside,” Watt said of Hunter in a post on X. “Nothing but respect.”

Hunter is showing an incredible amount of thoughtfulness with the move. He’s a 4-time Pro Bowler and a heck of a player in his own right. To be deferential to one of the team’s retired stars shows great maturity and is a perfect way to already win over Texans fans.

