Darius Anderson rape charge changed after ‘coding error’

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested on Friday, but the charge he is facing is different from what was initially reported.

Harris County Court records initially showed that Anderson had been charged with burglary with intent to rape, but police say that was a “coding error.” Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Tuesday that the charge has been updated to burglary with intent to commit assault.

The case involving Texans running back Darius Anderson has been updated to burglary with intent to commit assault, per Houston Police, who attributed the original charge entered of burglary with intent to commit rape to coding error. An arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 19, 2022

Anderson is no longer in custody and has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday. No details about the alleged incident have been released.

The Texans said in a statement that they are aware of the charge and are “gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

Anderson, 24, signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2020. He then spent time with the Indianapolis Colts before signing with Houston’s practice squad late last season. Anderson has yet to appear in an NFL game.