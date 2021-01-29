Texans GM emphatically shuts down Deshaun Watson trade talk

Deshaun Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he wants to be traded, but the team is still saying publicly that he is not going anywhere.

At a press conference introducing new head coach David Culley on Friday, Texans general manager Nick Caserio told reporters the team has “zero interest” in trading Watson. He said the Texans are still committed to Watson and looking forward to the future with him as their quarterback.

“I just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson. We have zero interest in trading the player,” Caserio said, via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “We have a great plan and vision for him. We look forward to spending more time with him.”

Caserio added that he accepted the GM position with the Texans in part because he is confident Watson is “going to be a Houston Texan.”

It goes without saying that Houston does not want to trade Watson. The 25-year-old has already proven himself to be an NFL star and is coming off his best season. Finding a franchise quarterback is the most difficult thing to do in the NFL, and the Texans have done it with Watson.

All that said, players almost always get their way when they want out. Watson would have to pay fines if he holds out, but it seems like he is willing to do that.

Even if the Texans are planning to trade Watson, they would only weaken their position by admitting it publicly. There is significant interest in Watson, and one team with plenty of draft capital is viewed as the favorite to land him. Caserio wants teams to know they are going to have to make an offer the Texans can’t refuse.