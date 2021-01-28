Is this team the favorite to land Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he wants a trade, and it does not sound like there is anything the team can do to change his mind. While there will be no shortage of teams interested in the star quarterback, he may have a preferred destination.

The Miami Dolphins are one of several teams that have been linked to Watson. One “plugged-in source” told Barry Jackson and Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald that the Dolphins are seen as the front-runner for Watson behind the scenes. Watson is said to like the culture head coach Brian Flores has built in Miami.

That meshes with what Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reported earlier this week, which is that Watson has the Dolphins at the top of his wish list.

The Dolphins certainly should have the draft capital to make a deal happen. They have the No. 3 and No. 18 overall picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Miami also has two second-round picks, one of which is No. 36 overall.

In addition to the draft picks, the Dolphins can also offer Tua Tagovailoa. Being able to acquire multiple high draft picks and the No. 5 overall pick from last year’s draft — who happens to be a quarterback — may appeal to the Texans.

Watson has a full no-trade clause, and there is reportedly at least one other team he would be open to joining. The Texans have told teams to this point that they are not trading Watson, but that seems likely to change in the near future.