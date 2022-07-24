Texans rookie announces he has been diagnosed with Leukemia

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III was hoping to make a major impact in his first NFL season, but the former Alabama star now has something to tend to that is far more important than football — his health.

Metchie announced on Sunday that he was recently diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. He said the cancer is very curable and that he expects to recover. However, Metchie said he will not be playing football in 2022.

An update from John Metchie lll pic.twitter.com/EH6OupXK42 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 24, 2022

The Texans took Metchie with the 44th overall pick in the draft. He was expected to get significant playing time and compete for a starting job.

Metchie had a huge season with Alabama last year. He caught 69 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. He has a promising career ahead of him, even if it will be put on hold until 2023.