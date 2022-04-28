 Skip to main content
AFC team looking to make huge splash early in draft?

April 28, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are in a great position to land multiple impact players in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, but they may not be satisfied with two picks in the top 13.

The Texans currently hold the No. 3 and No. 13 overall picks. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they have been exploring ways to trade up from No. 13 to have two picks in the top 10.

There is usually a steep price associated with moving into the top 10. The Texans would likely have to trade their 13th overall pick and another premium pick to make such a move. If they have their eye on a specific player, they will probably wait until the draft is underway to make any final decisions.

A previous report indicated the Texans could make a surprising pick at No. 3, so perhaps that has something to do with their ambitious plans.

