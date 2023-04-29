Texans made good on WR’s Instagram message to team

The Houston Texans made good on one draft prospect’s Instagram message to them.

Back in December, University of Houston Cougars wide receiver Nathaniel Dell sent the Texans a direct message via Instagram.

“Don’t let me leave the city,” Dell wrote in his private message to the team.

His message included an emoji of two hands forming a heart shape.

You can see the message in a screenshot tweeted by the Texans on Friday:

When you're made by H-Town, you call your shot. pic.twitter.com/Y9cbwHSf6D — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2023

Why did the Texans share the screenshot? With the No. 69 overall pick in the draft, the Texans selected Dell.

A junior college transfer, Dell was productive with the Cougars. He had 109 catches for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He had consecutive 1,300-plus yard seasons for Houston and also is a top punt returner.

Now the Texans are hoping the small but speedy receiver will be productive for them as well.