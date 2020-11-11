 Skip to main content
Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Texans ripped for firing PR head Amy Palcic

November 11, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans announced an extremely unpopular personnel move on Wednesday, firing vice president of communications Amy Palcic.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans told Palcic she is no longer a “cultural fit” with the organization.

Aside from what Schefter reported, the circumstances surrounding the decision to fire Palcic are unclear. What is clear is that Palcic has many supporters around the NFL community. She was the first and only woman to have full PR responsibilities for an NFL team. Palcic also won the Rozelle Award in 2017 for having the best PR staff.

Following the news, numerous reporters and other personalities took to Twitter to unload on the Texans.

The Texans are intent on rebuilding almost their entire organization, with vice president of football operations Jack Easterby in charge of the majority of the big hires. They have already fired head coach and GM Bill O’Brien, though that was due to poor results on the field and potentially some issues with star players.

Palcic had been with the Texans since 2013. Her bio was no longer active on the team’s website as of Wednesday morning.

