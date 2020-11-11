Texans ripped for firing PR head Amy Palcic

The Houston Texans announced an extremely unpopular personnel move on Wednesday, firing vice president of communications Amy Palcic.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans told Palcic she is no longer a “cultural fit” with the organization.

Aside from what Schefter reported, the circumstances surrounding the decision to fire Palcic are unclear. What is clear is that Palcic has many supporters around the NFL community. She was the first and only woman to have full PR responsibilities for an NFL team. Palcic also won the Rozelle Award in 2017 for having the best PR staff.

Following the news, numerous reporters and other personalities took to Twitter to unload on the Texans.

This is a shocker. Amy, formerly with the #Browns , is amazing https://t.co/oZxnCzxGjX — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 11, 2020

Disgraceful. Amy is amazing. What are the Texans doing? https://t.co/Ujrq4JbeXJ — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 11, 2020

The Texans have turned into one of the worst organizations in football since Bob McNair died. @amypalcic was the best. She certainly was too good for what the Texans deserve. https://t.co/WHByVtvl9j — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) November 11, 2020

Every time I've worked with Amy, she is prompt, professional and puts team first. Her group engineered one of the most viral moments of the season when Deshaun Watson's family surprised him virtually. Any other team would be fortunate to have her on a roster. https://t.co/meyWqe9DaT — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) November 11, 2020

The Texans are intent on rebuilding almost their entire organization, with vice president of football operations Jack Easterby in charge of the majority of the big hires. They have already fired head coach and GM Bill O’Brien, though that was due to poor results on the field and potentially some issues with star players.

Palcic had been with the Texans since 2013. Her bio was no longer active on the team’s website as of Wednesday morning.