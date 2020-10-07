 Skip to main content
Report: JJ Watt, Bill O’Brien had heated exchange that led to ‘player revolt’

October 7, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Bill O’Brien was fired by the Houston Texans this week following a 0-4 start to the season, but the record may have only been a small factor in the team’s decision to move on from its head coach and general manager.

In the weeks leading up to his firing, O’Brien reportedly had verbal altercations on the practice field with members of his coaching staff and Texans players. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that one of those players was star defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

John Granato of of ESPN 97.5 Houston was given similar information. He was told that the argument between Watt and O’Brien began a “player revolt” that ultimately resulted in O’Brien being fired.

The reports make sense, as one anonymous Texans player said this week that there was a sense of relief in the locker room when O’Brien was let go. Some players may have held a grudge against O’Brien stemming from his decision to trade star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. That trade seemed to be the result of Hopkins and O’Brien not getting along.

O’Brien was hired as head coach of the Texans in 2014. He finished with a regular-season record of 52-48 in six-plus seasons. The Texans reached the postseason four times under O’Brien and won two playoff games. While the results on the field were not horrible, it sounds like the locker room dynamic was a different story.

