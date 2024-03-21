Texans to sign former top-10 draft pick

The Houston Texans are set to add a former top-10 draft pick to their roster.

The Texans hosted cornerback C.J. Henderson for a visit on Thursday. The Texans plan to sign Henderson, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Source: #Texans plan to sign cornerback C.J. Henderson. Former top-10 pick leaves Carolina after nearly three seasons there. pic.twitter.com/Mogd468WhH — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 21, 2024

Henderson was the No. 9 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. The Jags traded him to Carolina a year later.

Henderson has spent the last three seasons with the Panthers. Last year, he had 39 tackles in 12 games. The season before he had 58 tackles, 2 interceptions, plus a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In addition to Henderson, the Texans added former No. 3 pick Jeff Okudah this offseason. Okudah and Henderson would join 2022 No. 3 pick Derek Stingley Jr. in Houston’s secondary.

The Texans’ defense ranked 11th in points allowed and 14th in yards allowed per game last season.