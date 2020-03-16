Texans add Randall Cobb after trading DeAndre Hopkins

Many wondered what the heck the Houston Texans were thinking when they traded away DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona on Monday. And while it’s still quite appropriate to ask why they traded Hopkins, at least we know they had some other plans in mind.

The Texans have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $27 million deal with Randall Cobb. The deal calls for Cobb to be paid $18.75 million guaranteed, NFL Network’s James Jones says.

Cobb had a productive season for the Cowboys last year, catching 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll be 30 in August though, and the Texans are giving him a nice chunk of guaranteed money.

It’s almost as if Houston would have just been better off keeping Hopkins, who is one of the best receiving threats in the NFL, rather than trade him for David Johnson and effectively Cobb, while not even getting a first-round pick in return.