Texans undaunted by negative stories, take CJ Stroud No. 2 overall

The Houston Texans were undaunted by the negative stories surrounding C.J. Stroud ahead of the NFL Draft.

The Texans on Thursday made Stroud the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. There were all sorts of rumors leading up to the draft that Houston would not be taking a quarterback. Moreover, there was focus on stories about Stroud’s low test scores on a cognitive exam, as well as a supposed issue with the Manning football camp.

In the end, either all that didn’t matter to Houston, or none of it was enough to dissuade them from taking the Ohio State quarterback.

The Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young No. 1 overall. Houston lost the rights to the No. 1 pick when they beat the Colts in the final week of the regular season and ended up with the second pick. In the end, they drafted a quarterback some teams may have felt was the No. 1 QB in the draft anyhow.

Not only did Houston take Stroud No. 2 overall, but they also made a big trade with Arizona to move up to the No. 3 spot.

Houston traded Arizona the Nos. 12 and 33 overall picks in 2023, plus a first and third-round pick in 2024 to move up to No. 3 overall. Houston also received the No. 105 pick in 2023.

The Texans used the Nos. 2 and 3 picks on Stroud and then Will Anderson Jr., giving them players they hope will anchor each side of the ball for years to come.