Texans trade for former 1,000-yard receiver

The Houston Texans need help at wide receiver, and moved quickly to acquire a notable name at a low cost.

The Texans acquired Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Houston made the move after the Jaguars had decided to release Kirk in a cost-cutting move.

While the Jaguars were planning on cutting Christian Kirk, they now will get back a 2026 seventh round pick from the Texans, per source. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 6, 2025

Oct 8, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; General view of a Houston Texans helmet before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk had signed a four-year, $72 million deal with Jacksonville in 2022. He has one year remaining on that deal, and the Texans will owe him roughly $16.5 million by acquiring him via trade. That is a pretty significant cap hit, but Houston clearly wanted to bring him in without having to compete with other teams trying to sign him.

Kirk has a reputation for being a strong slot receiver and has had success in his career. His best season came in his first year with Jacksonville in 2022, when he made 84 catches for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. He was significantly hobbled by injuries in 2024 and played in just eight games.

The Texans have to sort out Stefon Diggs’ status as he hits free agency, and might not have Tank Dell at all in 2025 due to injury. Adding Kirk gives them some certainty next to Nico Collins, and provides another weapon for quarterback CJ Stroud.