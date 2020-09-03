Texans working on Deshaun Watson contract extension

The Houston Texans are working on a big contract extension for quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to a report.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the two sides are working on a deal that would be similar to Russell Wilson’s or Aaron Rodgers’ deal rather than Patrick Mahomes.

The #Texans are working hard with QB Deshaun Watson on a new extension, sources say, and my understanding is it’s likely to be more in line with Russell Wilson’s or Aaron Rodgers’ deal as opposed to that of #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020

Mahomes got a record $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also has won a Super Bowl and NFL MVP award in consecutive seasons, so his case is different from others. Watson, despite being a franchise quarterback, has not reached that level yet. That’s why a contract more in line with Wilson or Rodgers would make sense.

Houston reportedly wants to get an extension with Watson done before the season begins. Watson is in the final season of his 4-year, $13.85 million rookie deal. The Texans exercised a $17.5 million fifth-year option on him but would love to either replace that or add a larger extension on top of it.

Watson, 24, passed for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games last season. He also rushed for 413 yards and seven touchdowns.