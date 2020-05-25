TV ratings for ‘The Match’ set new cable record

Whatever you think of the entertainment value of “The Match,” it’s pretty clear that it was a huge ratings winner for TNT.

Sunday’s charity golf match pitted Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. It attracted 5.8 million viewers, and according to TNT, that’s a new cable record for a golf telecast.

Huge TV numbers for “The Match:” Champions for Charity: * 5.8 million viewers; most-watched golf event in cable TV history, TNT says. * Peak of 6.3 million viewers (5:45-6p ET). — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) May 25, 2020

Pairing two of the most well-known golfers in the world with two of the most iconic quarterbacks of their generation and having them play golf is a big ratings win when the rest of the sports world is shut down. It got plenty of people talking and was entertaining in its own way, particularly the banter between the competitors.

Perhaps people wanted to see Tom Brady look human, which he did for much of the first half of the round. Ultimately, he got the last laugh, even if he and Mickelson lost by a stroke.