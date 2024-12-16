Former Super Bowl GM interviews for Jets’ general manager job

The New York Jets are looking for a new general manager, and they have interviewed a former Super Bowl GM for the position.

The Jets on Monday announced that they have interviewed Thomas Dimitroff for their GM vacancy. Dimitroff comes with plenty of experience thanks to his longtime tenure as the Atlanta Falcons’ GM, and his previous experience as a scout.

Dimitroff, 58, served as a scout from 1992-2002. He worked as the New England Patriots’ director of scouting from 2003-2007 before being hired for the Falcons job. He won two Super Bowls while working for the Patriots, and he helped the Falcons reach the Super Bowl in the 2016 season. The Falcons infamously blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in that game.

One of the best moves Dimitroff made was drafting Matt Ryan No. 3 overall in the 2008 draft. That was Dimitroff’s first draft with Atlanta, and his pick helped set the Falcons up for a decade and a half of success. The Falcons won their division three times under Dimitroff and made the playoffs six times.

The Jets are looking for a new general manager after firing Joe Douglas last month. The team also needs a new head coach after firing Robert Saleh in October. NFL rules state that the Jets would not be allowed to interview personnel currently employed by NFL teams until after the regular season ends. For that reason, they are unlikely to fill their vacancies until next month.

The Jets are a disappointing 4-10 this season and have not made the playoffs since 2010.