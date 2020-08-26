Famed throwing coach impressed by Tom Brady’s ‘beautiful’ mechanics

Famed throwing coach Tom House is impressed by the mechanics of one of his prized pupils — Tom Brady.

ESPN reporter Jenna Laine shared a video on Twitter Tuesday that showed Brady completing passes to several of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers receivers.

House commented on Brady’s mechanics in the video, calling it “beautiful.”

Everything looks stopped at release with @TomBrady. The reason the ball looks like it just snaps out of his hand is every part of his body is going in the same direction and has torqued all of the force into the last part of the chain, the arm. Beautiful.pic.twitter.com/N6Rb7OGhTk — Dr. Tom House (@tomhousesports) August 25, 2020

House was particularly impressed by the way the ball just snaps out of Brady’s hand.

House pitched for three different MLB teams during the 1970s. He later went into coaching and became a pitching coach for several different teams, including the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros and San Diego Padres. In addition to being a pitching coach, House has worked with several NFL quarterbacks, including Brady, Drew Brees and Dak Prescott, among many others.

The stellar mechanics are something Brady works hard on, and just part of the reason why the veteran is still able to play well even at 43 years old.