Titans’ AJ Brown reveals he played through serious knee injury this season

January 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

AJ Brown had another standout season for the Tennessee Titans, which is even more impressive when you consider what he played through.

Brown conducted an Instagram Live stream on Tuesday following knee surgery. The second-year wide receiver says that he was told in Week 2 that he would be out for the season. Instead, Brown returned for Week 5, only missed two games, and put up a Pro Bowl season.

Brown had 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns. That followed a rookie season where he had 52 catches for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns.

Brown teamed with fellow body builder DK Metcalf in college to form a great receiving duo at Ole Miss. Both have become standouts in the NFL.

