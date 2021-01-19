Titans’ AJ Brown reveals he played through serious knee injury this season

AJ Brown had another standout season for the Tennessee Titans, which is even more impressive when you consider what he played through.

Brown conducted an Instagram Live stream on Tuesday following knee surgery. The second-year wide receiver says that he was told in Week 2 that he would be out for the season. Instead, Brown returned for Week 5, only missed two games, and put up a Pro Bowl season.

So AJ Brown is currently live on Instagram from the hospital, looks to be post-op. He says he had surgery on both his knees. “They told me I was done for the year in week 2. I played all year. I made the Pro Bowl.” #Titans pic.twitter.com/g6i44AO7ZJ — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 19, 2021

Brown had 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns. That followed a rookie season where he had 52 catches for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns.

Brown teamed with fellow body builder DK Metcalf in college to form a great receiving duo at Ole Miss. Both have become standouts in the NFL.