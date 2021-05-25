Titans’ AJ Brown sends recruiting message to Julio Jones

AJ Brown wants Julio Jones on the Tennessee Titans.

Brown shared on Twitter Tuesday a video recording of the messages he left for Jones on Instagram. Brown had sent Jones a message over Instagram in 2019 to thank the Atlanta Falcons receiver for paving the way for him. That message was sent prior to Brown entering the NFL Draft.

Now, two years later, Brown is recruiting Jones to his team.

He left Jones an audio message telling the 32-year-old to come help the Titans win. Brown said in the audio recording that Jones could “carry the load.” However, Brown was no longer offering to give Jones his jersey number.

Titans safety Kevin Byard chimed in too and said he supported the message 100 percent.

I percent support this message! https://t.co/LwWQ2Ddk0q — Kevin Byard (@KevinByard) May 25, 2021

Jones recently confirmed on TV that he wants a trade from Atlanta. There are two teams reportedly on his wishlist.

Jones is a 7-time Pro Bowler and has led the NFL in receiving yards twice and receptions once.