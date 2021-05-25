Julio Jones reportedly hoping to join one of these two teams

Julio Jones confirmed this week that he wants the Atlanta Falcons to trade him, and the All-Pro wide receiver reportedly has two teams at the top of his wish list.

Jones would prefer to be traded to the New England Patriots or Tennessee Titans, according to Chris Simms of NBC Sports.

It’s unclear if the Titans will attempt to trade for Jones, but the interest with New England appears to be mutual. A report over the weekend claimed the Patriots have had internal discussions about the possibility of acquiring Jones.

Players from both teams have already begun making their pitches to Jones. Derrick Henry had an enthusiastic response to rumors linking Jones to Tennessee. Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown also tweeted about Jones this week.

Come be a PATRIOT‼️ @juliojones_11 — Trent Brown (@Trent) May 24, 2021

Jones supposedly is open to the idea of playing with Cam Newton. Although, he did say on live TV Monday that he wants to be traded to a winning team (video here). The Patriots finished 7-9 last season and are hoping for a big turnaround in 2021.

The Falcons are said to have a very steep asking price for Jones, so that will likely have to come down for trade discussions to get serious.

Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/U.S. Secretary of Defense via CC-BY 2.0