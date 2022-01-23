Titans awarded interception on controversial play against Bengals

The Tennessee Titans were awarded an interception on a controversial play against the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Saturday.

The Titans had just kicked a field goal to make it 16-9 late in the third quarter. After a good return, Cincinnati began their possession at their 40.

Joe Burrow dumped off a pass towards Samaje Perine out of the backfield, but he couldn’t hold onto the ball. Amani Hooker alertly scooped up the ball as it was headed towards the turf to secure an interception.

Ball bounces off Samaje Perine's hands and Amani Hooker comes down with the INT!

The officials reviewed the play to see whether the ball had hit the ground. Though slow-motion replay seemed to show Hooker grabbing the ball off the ground, watching in real-time made it seem like Hooker made the interception.

The officials upheld their initial call on the field of an interception, giving Tennessee the ball back. Then on 2nd-and-16, Ryan Tannehill threw a touchdown pass to AJ Brown. The Titans tied the game at 16.

Did the refs make the right call?