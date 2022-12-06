 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 6, 2022

Titans make shocking midseason change

December 6, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Jon Robinson at a press conference

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans appear to be headed for their fourth consecutive playoff appearance, but they are apparently not pleased with the work that general manager Jon Robinson has done.

The Titans announced on Tuesday that they have fired Robinson. Vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden will act as the team’s GM for at least the remainder of the season. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk issued a statement in which she thanked Robinson and said the team believes there are “higher aspirations to be met.”

Robinson had been Tennessee’s general manager since 2016. He served as the director of player personnel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2013-2015 and was with the New England Patriots in a variety of roles for a decade prior to that.

The Titans are 7-5 and in first place in the AFC South, which is why the major change came as a shock. As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted, it may not have been a coincidence that Robinson lost his job days after former Titans wide receiver AJ Brown went off for 119 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee.

Robinson made some quality draft picks, highlighted by Brown and star running back Derrick Henry. The Titans signed the 46-year-old to an extension back in February. Albert Breer of The MMQB reports that some within the organization were stunned by Robinson’s firing.

If the Titans make the playoffs, they will have reached the postseason in four of the six seasons that Robinson oversaw as GM. They did not have a losing season during that stretch.

Article Tags

Jon RobinsonTennessee Titans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus