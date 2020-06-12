Titans GM feels team would be ‘good fit’ for Jadeveon Clowney

One team continues to signal that it’s more interested than most in free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Thursday that he believes his team would be a good fit for Clowney, but the two sides have not had any recent talks.

“No conversations of recent,” Robinson said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “I think we’re going to continue to monitor it and see.

“I know he wants to play. I think we would be a pretty good fit for him. There was some mutual interest there when we started the discussions, but I would say that really hasn’t grown legs since we spoke last.”

Most teams are taking a wait-and-see approach with Clowney. The defensive lineman has had multiple offers, and they’ve reportedly been fairly lucrative, but he has not taken them. For now, he seems content to keep waiting, and the Titans are happy to keep watching.