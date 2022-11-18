Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers

The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory.

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning after the team returned to Nashville. Police records show that he was charged with driving under the influence and speeding.

Not a great way to celebrate a big win in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/t1xZ3OP0Z7 — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) November 18, 2022

Downing had a great game plan in Tennessee’s 27-17 win over the Packers. Green Bay has one of the better pass defenses in the NFL, but the Titans were able to exploit it with a good balance of Derrick Henry runs and play-action passes. Ryan Tannehill completed an efficient 22-of-27 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns and one ill-advised interception in the fourth quarter.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel promoted Downing to offensive coordinator last season after Arthur Smith was hired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Downing was previously Tennessee’s tight ends coach.