Titans shopping Derrick Henry in trade talks

The Tennessee Titans could be willing to part with one of their best players.

Veteran NFL reporter Mike Silver published a lengthy article for Bally Sports on Sunday. In his article, he mostly discussed the Aaron Rodgers situation. At the end of his story, Silver mentioned three notable players who were being shopped in trade talks at the NFL Combine. Those three players included Derrick Henry, Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins.

Ramsey and Hopkins were already known to be part of trade talks, but Henry is a new name on the block. If Tennessee is open to trading him, that would make sense.

The Titans drafted Henry in the second round in 2016 and have had a winning season in every year with him until last season when they went 7-10. Henry has led the league in carries in three of the last four seasons. The 29-year-old rushed for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, and also caught 33 passes for 398 yards.

Henry has endured a large workload but remains effective. He’s entering the final season of his 4-year, $50 million deal