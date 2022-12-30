Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear

The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear.

Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship Game at the earliest, if Tennessee were to make it that far.

Rookie Malik Willis has been the team’s backup quarterback this season and has even made three starts. On Thursday night in Week 17, the Titans started Josh Dobbs at quarterback despite just signing him a week ago. The results from Dobbs’ performance against the Dallas Cowboys made things clear: he is better than Willis.

Dobbs, who has been in the NFL since 2017, went 20/39 for 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 27-13 loss to Dallas. He also rushed for 12 yards. By comparison, Willis has not thrown a touchdown pass this season, nor has he thrown for 100 yards in a game.

Neither quarterback option is a good one for the 7-9 Titans entering their must-win Week 18 clash at Jacksonville. But Dobbs proved on Thursday that he can at least pass the ball enough to give Tennessee some semblance of an offense. Willis doesn’t give them that yet.

Mike Vrabel probably recognizes that and will make the smart call in Week 18.