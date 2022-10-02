Titans’ first-round pick carted off with injury

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks left Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with what appeared to be a serious injury.

Burks was carted off midway through the fourth quarter after he suffered a foot injury. The rookie’s lower right leg appeared to be rolled up on. He looked to be uncomfortable as he was taken to the locker room.

#Titans first round pick (No. 18 overall) WR Treylon Burks is being carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/32nufkCw4d — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

The Titans selected Burks with the No. 18 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft after they traded star wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. They were hopeful the former Arkansas star would step into a significant role, and he seemed to be on his way to doing that.

Burks had eight catches on 13 targets heading into Sunday. He had already shown a knack for big plays, averaging 14.4 yards per catch.