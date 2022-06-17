Titans’ 1st-round pick ‘unavailable’ at minicamp

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was a first-round pick during the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has not been able to see much of the field this offseason.

Burks missed last week’s OTAs and two minicamp practices this week. On Wednesday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that Burks is “unavailable,” via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website.

Vrabel didn’t provide any specifics on Burks’ status.

Burks has a history with asthma and struggled during his first practice with the team.

Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore spoke to reporters Wednesday, and offered a more positive take on what Burks has been able to accomplish without being on the field as much as other rookies.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep [Burks] abreast,” Moore said. “He’s getting all the installs and all the information. It’s just a matter of being able to take all that information and put it to practice. He’ll be fine.”

As @Titans WRs coach Rob Moore talks @TreylonBurks, rookie WR @kylephilips17 makes a heck of a catch in the background. 👀 🏈 🎥 pic.twitter.com/EkS5gj6D9E — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 15, 2022

Burks was likely brought in to fill the spot of A.J. Brown, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th pick in this year’s draft. The Titans used that pick to select Burks, who caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns at Arkansas last season.