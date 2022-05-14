Titans’ 1st-round pick had rough first practice

The Tennessee Titans on Friday took the field for their first practice of rookie minicamp, which is a near-religious experience for most players. It’s the first time they put on the uniform and officially step onto NFL grass. But for wide receiver Treylon Burks, things didn’t go as planned.

It was 86 degrees at Saint Thomas Sports Park, and for some rookies, that’s a big change.

Although Burks was born and played in Arkansas, he struggled in the Tennessee heat. He was seen laboring through early drills and had to leave the field.

Burks eventually returned but managed to run just a few routes before heading back inside.

Treylon Burks didn’t make it through the first WR drill. Was hunched over early. Went into new building with trainer. Was using an inhaler. Came back out, did a couple reps, later went in. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/mXSWMZnARR — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 13, 2022

Following practice, Burks, who has a history with asthma, didn’t speak with reporters. But head coach Mike Vrabel did touch on the situation.

“I think it’s hard to think that they can recreate with a trainer how we do things,” Vrabel said, via Paul Kuharsky. “And we see that with guys that have come back and started with our offseason program, and guys that have joined a few weeks in. It’s just different. I know that they’re working and they think that they are trying to get in shape, but that’s just not the case. That’s something that we have to focus on and try to make sure that we’re getting some work in with all of them. We’re trying to be as smart as we possibly can.”

The Titans stopped short of saying Burks would return to the field on Saturday, but left that door open.

“If he’s out there tomorrow, we’ll coach him up,” Vrabel added.

And you had better believe Burks will do all he can to return.