Titans try out familiar veteran kickers

The Tennessee Titans have been working out some familiar names as they search for a kicker.

Tennessee worked out former New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski, we learned on Saturday. Then on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Titans also worked out veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka.

Gostkowski was the Patriots’ kicker from 2006-2019. He was sidelined by a hip injury last year and then got cut by New England this offseason. He has made 87.4 percent of his field goals during his career.

Hauschka, 35, kicked for the Bills the past three seasons. He made just 78.6 percent of his attempts the last two years.

Tennessee cut Ryan Succop over the offseason and may be prepared to go with Greg Joseph as their kicker. But they have also signed former Missouri kicker Tucker McCann and brought in Gostkowski and Hauschka. Their kicker position is far from being decided ahead of Week 1.