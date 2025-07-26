Titans WR breaks his collarbone attempting one-handed catch

A Tennessee Titans receiver’s attempt at acrobatics is going to end up costing him dearly.

Titans wideout Treylon Burks broke his collarbone during Saturday’s training camp practice at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported. As a result, Burks is now expected to miss “at least” the start of the 2025 season.

Turron Davenport of ESPN adds that Burks sustained the injury while making a one-handed diving catch. Burks reeled in a deep ball down the right sideline from Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward and crashed hard to the field. Burks is also reportedly being evaluated for a shoulder injury.

Fan-shot video eventually emerged of the play on which Burks was injured. You can see the video at the link here.

With Burks now out of commission for the foreseeable future, the Titans are immediately making a move at the WR position. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Tennessee is now signing wideout Ramel Keyton, a former undrafted player who spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Burks, 25, was a first-round pick by the Titans in 2022 (No. 18 overall). But the three-time All-SEC selection out of Arkansas has yet to put it together at the NFL level, in large part due to injuries.

As a rookie in 2022, Burks spent time on injured reserve with turf toe and also suffered a concussion. Then in 2023, he missed time with an LCL injury in his knee as well as another concussion. The worst of it though came last year when Burks tore his ACL during an October practice, resulting in the end of his season after just five games played.

Now Burks is dealing with another major injury setback, and he could be nearing the end of the road with the Titans (who declined his team option for 2026 earlier this offseason). That will also put more on the shoulders of Tennessee’s current WR corps, including the former All-Pro whom they recently signed in free agency.