Video: TJ Watt has heated sideline exchange with Steelers DC Keith Butler

The Pittsburgh Steelers had some defensive lapses early in their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and that led to frustrations boiling over on the sideline at one point.

The Steelers gave up some huge runs and allowed well over 100 rushing yards in the first half. After they fell behind 14-7, star pass-rusher T.J. Watt and Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Keith Butler were seen screaming at one another on the sideline.

TJ Watt and the #Steelers DC is getting into it on the sidelines #PITvsBAL

Watt, who had 14.5 sacks last season and had 5.5 entering Sunday, has emerged as the leader of Pittsburgh’s defense. Whatever he and Butler were arguing about probably will not linger.

The Steelers entered Sunday’s game allowing just 286.3 yards per game, which is the best mark in the NFL. They had allowed just 68.8 yards rushing per game to that point, so you can understand why getting gashed on the ground was unfamiliar territory for them.