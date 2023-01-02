Todd Bowles reveals whether Buccaneers’ starters will play in Week 18

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of only a few teams with nothing to play for in Week 18, raising questions about whether they might rest starters ahead of the playoffs. That, apparently, is not on coach Todd Bowles’ mind.

The Buccaneers have locked up the No. 4 seed in the NFC after clinching the NFC South by beating Carolina on Sunday. Bowles was dismissive of the idea of resting players, though, arguing that players are no more or less likely to get hurt in the 17th game than they are in the first.

#Bucs HC Todd Bowles speaking again on the risks of playing starters next week – says that it’s football and you can’t worry getting injured on every play. You can get hurt in the 1st week or 17th week. “If you’re worried about that, you’re probably going to get hurt anyway.” pic.twitter.com/7TsoKWiA02 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 2, 2023

There is an argument to be made for Bowles’ approach. Even if the starters sit out a bit late in the game, some would say it is worth it to keep players fresh and avoid rust.

Bowles’ thoughts largely echo those of another successful coach. This seems to be the prevailing wisdom among more and more teams, and the Buccaneers are among them.