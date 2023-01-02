 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 2, 2023

Todd Bowles reveals whether Buccaneers’ starters will play in Week 18

January 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Todd Bowles on the sideline

Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboysn at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of only a few teams with nothing to play for in Week 18, raising questions about whether they might rest starters ahead of the playoffs. That, apparently, is not on coach Todd Bowles’ mind.

The Buccaneers have locked up the No. 4 seed in the NFC after clinching the NFC South by beating Carolina on Sunday. Bowles was dismissive of the idea of resting players, though, arguing that players are no more or less likely to get hurt in the 17th game than they are in the first.

There is an argument to be made for Bowles’ approach. Even if the starters sit out a bit late in the game, some would say it is worth it to keep players fresh and avoid rust.

Bowles’ thoughts largely echo those of another successful coach. This seems to be the prevailing wisdom among more and more teams, and the Buccaneers are among them.

Article Tags

Tampa Bay BuccaneersTodd Bowles
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus